Robert Lee Warner, Sr. of Jonesboro, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He passed away at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro after a prolonged illness.
Mr. Warner was born January 19, 1933 in Mobile Alabama. He attended Catholic school and graduated from McGill Institute under the tutelage of The Brothers of the Sacred Heart. He was a United States Army Veteran and served in Germany as part of the post-war security force.
Upon his return to Mobile, he met and married Joyce Mauldin. They had one son, Robert Lee Warner, Jr. They moved to Oxford, Mississippi where he attended The University of Mississippi School of Engineering. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi-Beta Chapter, the national engineering honorary. He was a tutor to the football players of the 1960 National Champion Ole Miss Rebel Football Team which began his love for Ole Miss sports.
Mr. Warner began his career as an engineer for The Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In 1963, he joined the Werner Von Braun’s engineering team for NASA at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. He then moved to NASA facilities at The Mississippi Test Facility in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He worked on the Apollo/Saturn Five Program. In the early 1970’s after the moon landing, Mr. Warner worked in the private engineering sector and then became the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction for the United States Navy at The CB Base, Keesler Air Force Base, and other bases along the Gulf Coast. He relocated to the Pensacola Naval Air Station and remained in charge of construction until his retirement in 1992.
While living on the Gulf Coast, Mr. Warner was active in city government, community service and school activities. He served for many years as the parade marshal for the Krewe of Nereids. He also was responsible for managing the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. He worked at the local church fairs and fundraisers in both Waveland and Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He and Mrs. Warner, a schoolteacher were constant fans at their son’s sporting events.
He regularly donated his time and talent to local cities, businesses, and individuals. He designed the youth baseball field in Waveland and often assisted city leaders all along the coast with ongoing projects. He designed many residences and businesses with no charge after they were lost in Hurricane Camille. He was a longtime member of the Jaycees, the Waveland Civic Association, the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club, and the St. Stanislaus Sideline Club.
Mr. and Mrs. Warner moved to Jonesboro, Arkansas following retirement and spent his later years there with his wife, Joyce Mauldin, daughter in-law Mary Ellen Bebin Warner and his son, Bob. In Jonesboro, he enjoyed building furniture which he often donated to charities. He was active in the Rotary Club of Jonesboro and especially liked working on the annual Arkansas Sport Show. He supported the Rotary Centennial Park at Craighead Forest Park.
He has been a lifelong supporter of the University of Mississippi. He has served multiple times on the Ole Miss Alumni Board of Directors. He supported the Ole Miss Engineering School through the University of Mississippi Foundation.
He loved to travel, to build furniture, and being outdoors. He had a constant companion, Mollie, a beautiful black lab. He remained an enthusiastic college football fan throughout his life. He loved the Ole Miss Rebels. Mr. Warner was known for his likeable personality, generosity and great sense of humor. He was a great storyteller and loved to share a good joke.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Warner, his wife Joyce Mauldin Warner of Waynesboro, Mississippi, and his sister-in-law Jean Mauldin Moore. He is survived by his daughter in law, Mary Ellen Bebin Warner; his son, Robert Lee Warner, Jr. of Jonesboro; his brother in law, Paul Harold Moore, Sr.; his nephews, Paul Harold Moore, Jr. and William Mauldin Moore of Pascagoula, Mississippi. He had two brothers, Joseph and Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers include Melanie Dunman, Norm Judd, Darrell Ragland, Tammy Robins, Gaylon Tyner, Barbara Widner, Gene Wing and the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.
The family has been overwhelmed with the many expressions of sympathy and are very appreciative of the support and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the University of Mississippi Foundation (School of Engineering), 401 University Avenue, Oxford, Mississippi 38655.
There will be a visitation and Memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Jonesboro on February 7, 2020. Visitation will be at 9:30 AM and mass at 11:00 AM. His ashes will be interred in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
Online registry at www.ememrsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.