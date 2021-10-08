On Saturday, September 25, 2021, Robert Joseph Barrere Sr. “Bob”, age 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burt Bartholomew Barrere and Rose Messina Barrere of New Orleans, LA. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Julie Christensen Barrere; his children, Robert Joseph Barrere, Jr (Kristen), Shari Marie Barrere, Kerri Barrere Restivo (Kenny), Burt Bartholomew Barrere (Naima), Duane Michael Barrere, Kellie Ryan Counselman (Cory), and Kasey Ryan Roche (Patrick); his 15 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend with an infectious sense of humor, and genuinely kind nature. Bob was born in New Orleans, LA, and he and Julie made their home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast many years ago. He was very fond of the natural beauty and recreation opportunities the region has to offer. As a young man, Bob served in the Air National Guard as an artillery drone mechanic, and spent 17 years with the New Orleans Police Department. While a member of NOPD, he held various positions including marine search and rescue, motorcycle patrol, and vice squad. As an EMT, he was present at the infamous Howard Johnson sniper incident in 1973. Additionally, Bob spent many years as a safety inspector for Murphy Oil from which he retired in 1995. Bob was an avid fisherman and cook and lovingly shared his passions with his children. He enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, where his favorite team was the Atlanta Braves. The highlight of his day was watching the Braves game, unfortunately he didn’t live to see his Braves make the upcoming playoffs. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959. A visitation was held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church: 9062 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 12:00 noon in the church. Interment will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
