Robert Henry Baxter, age 89, of Logtown, passed away on March 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sr. and Galdys Wichard Baxter; his sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Baxter Larroux (Edwin); his brother, Roy Jr., and and his son-in-law, Carey Dedeaux. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Betty Carter Baxter; his devoted daughters, Melissa Burge Dedeaux and Abby Gail Burge McGuire (Jeffrey); his grandchildren, Daniel McGuire, Robin McGuire Anderson, Lynsey McGuire Davis, Nathan Carter McGuire, Nikol Hornke Necaise, Alisa Hornke, and Eugene Hornke; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and Rocky Pullman who was like a son to him. Bobby moved to Picayune after Hurricane Katrina destroyed his home in Pearlington. He was originally from Logtown, MS and relocated to Pearlington in the 1960’s when NASA established the MTF Facility. Bobby served on the Board of Trustees for Hancock Medical Center for 40 years and was very involved with the building of the new hospital and the recovery of the hospital after Katrina. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years and worked offshore after his discharge until 1965 when he was employed by General Electric at the Stennis Space Center. He worked in the High Pressure Water Plant at the center until his retirement in 1994. He was the recipient of 2 “Snoopy” awards from NASA. He was very involved with management and maintenance of the Logtown Cemetery for many years and was known by many of his friends as “Mr. Logtown.” A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 12 noon in Logtown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Logtown Cemetery Association, Inc., 113 Carroll Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520. The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln DeLisle Rd., is serving the family and online condolences can be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
