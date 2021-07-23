Robert Earl "Bobby" Thaxton

Celebration of Life Services for Robert Earl "Bobby" Thaxton , age 46, of Maurepas, LA, who passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Blake Travis will officiate the service.

A native of Caesar Community, MS, he was an Account Manager in the Oil Industry. He was a former Coach, Teacher, and an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Maxwell Thaxton.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wendi Melilli Thaxton; mother, Linda Dickerson Thaxton; stepdaughter, Lexi Thibodeaux; stepson, Luke Thibodeaux; brother, Anthony Wayne (Amy) Thaxton; sister, Anna "Michele" (Brad) Seal; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.