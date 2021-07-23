Celebration of Life Services for Robert Earl "Bobby" Thaxton , age 46, of Maurepas, LA, who passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, will be held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. Blake Travis will officiate the service.
A native of Caesar Community, MS, he was an Account Manager in the Oil Industry. He was a former Coach, Teacher, and an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Maxwell Thaxton.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wendi Melilli Thaxton; mother, Linda Dickerson Thaxton; stepdaughter, Lexi Thibodeaux; stepson, Luke Thibodeaux; brother, Anthony Wayne (Amy) Thaxton; sister, Anna "Michele" (Brad) Seal; numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
