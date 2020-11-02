Robert E. Mayne passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was 61 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Mary Ann Mayne; his sister Carol Hutchinson; his brother Willie Mayne.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Terri Mayne, and his son Robert "T" Mayne and daughter-in-law Shelly and their children Shelby and Alyssa; his brothers, Thomas Mayne, Richard Mayne and John Mayne and sister Mary Rush.
Robert's love was his family, and he took great pleasure in restoring Classic and antique vehicles.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home and visitation will begin at 9:00 am until service time. Burial will follow in Lakeshore Cemetery.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
