Funeral service will be held Saturday October 17, 2020, 11 am., walk through viewing from 10 am., until 11am in New Hope Baptist Church for Robert Charles "Blue" Fulton age 65 of Pearlington, MS., who died October 10, 2020 at his home in Pearlington with his family by his side. Robert was a member of Greater Mount Zion AME. Methodist Church, he was a Stewardess, a drummer, and a member of Son of Allen, a Youth Football Coach for Bay ST., he was a Truck Driver. Survivors include: a devoted wife Debra M. Acker Fulton for 24 years, 2 sons Robert Ebony Oliver and Robert Vince of Ohio., 4 daughters, Kimberly Fulton of Ohio, Courtney Alexander of Carriere, MS., LeTecheia Acker and Ashly Bruns of Pearlington, MS., 1 brother Prince Fulton of Slidell, LA., 2 sisters, Ada L. Lester of Pass Christian, MS., Myra (Clarence) Sanders of Kileen TX., 1 aunt Lillian Rogers of Pearlington, MS., 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson, 2 God Children. Preceded him in death his son Christopher Alexander, parents Hubert and Ruth Fulton, 1 sister Jurline Spencer, 1 brother Rev. Hubert O. Fulton. Burial in the Lindsey Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
