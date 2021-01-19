Funeral service will be held Sat. Jan 23, 2021 at 11 am., in Greater Mount Zion A.M.E., Churdh, for Robert Charles "Bam" McCord age 59 of Pearlington, MS., who died Friday Jan. 15, 2021 at his home. The Rev. Robin Truitt will officiate at the service. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of Gulfport, MS. He was a member of Greater Mount Zion A.M.E., he serve on the Usher Board, and Son of Allen. Survivors include; wife Pamela Lee McCord of Pearlington, MS., 3 daughters; Danuella McCord of Gulfport, MS., Nicole Clayton of TX., Shondreka Lee of Pearlington, MS., 4 grandchildren; Marcus, Malina, Malik, of Gulfport, MS.,and Justin Jr. of TX., father Robert Charles McCord Sr., of Gulfport, MS., 3 brothers; Jason, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Steve, Timothy McCord both of Gulfport, MS., 4 sisters; Drena McCord, Jackie Robinson, Dedra Bridges, Joycelyn McCord all of Gulfport, MS., Visitation will be Sat. Jan. 23, 2021 from 9 am., until 11 am., at Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. Church. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
