Robert “Bob” M. Lauderdale Sr., a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 28, 2022.
Mr. Bob lived a long and successful life. He was born in Toccopola, MS in 1926. He entered the U.S. Navy at 17 and served for 7 1/2 years. He was a Corpsman in the South Pacific campaign during World War II, serving in the Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, and the Philippines.
Upon leaving the Navy, he entered the University of Mississippi and graduated from the School of Pharmacy in 1954. Mr. Bob was a practicing pharmacist until his retirement from the VA in the mid-1990s. During his career, he owned Beach Economy Drugs in Bay St. Louis, was Chief Pharmacist at the Beckley, West Virginia Appalachian Regional Hospital, and coordinated the Outpatient Drug Clinic at the New Orleans VA.
Mr. Bob was married for 64 years to the love of his life, Rachel “Ginger” Lauderdale. They had three blessed children, Judith Lauderdale Blappert, Robert M. Lauderdale, Jr., and John Mark Lauderdale (deceased). He was also a loving and beloved father-in-law to Darryl Blappert, Sr. (deceased) and Jolinda Lauderdale. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Darryl F. Blappert, Jr., Kimberley Lauderdale, Catherine Blappert Martinez, Robert M. Lauderdale III, granddaughters-in-law, Roxanne Blappert and Melissa Lauderdale, grandson-in-law, Blake Martinez, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Bob was a longtime member of the Bay St. Louis Church of Christ. In addition to being a member, he served as song leader, Bible class teacher, and Elder.
There will be public visitation at the Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Funeral services with full military honors will follow at 11:00 A.M. with interment afterwards at the Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery and Mausoleum, 2177 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis, MS.
Mr. Bob loved nothing more than spending time with his family and his church and spent his life caring for those in need. He was greatly loved in his life and will be missed every day until we see him again.
Mr. Bob and his wife were longtime supporters of Sunnybrook Children’s Home in Ridgeland, MS as well as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either of these fine organizations or the charity of one’s choice.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lauderdale Family.
