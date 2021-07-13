Funeral service will be held Saturday July 17, 20201 at 10am., visitation from 9am., until 10am. at First Missionary Baptist Church 5202 Hancock Ave., Pearlington, MS., for Robert "Bob" Lee Mitchell age 70 of Pearington, MS., who died June 25, 2021. A native of Pearlington, MS. Bob accepted Christ at an early age, under the leadership of Rev. Robert Sams, while a member of Greater Mount Zion AME Church, Bob later became a member of First Missionary Baptist Church. where he sung in the choir and with the male chours. Bob graduated from Hancock North Central High School in 1969, after graduation from high school, he worked for Crown Egan Construction. Bob later began working at the National Data Bony Center at Stennis Space Center, where he retired after more than 20 years of service. He loved his family, fishing and cooking. He also loved to travel with his nephew, Pedro to visit family in KY., and FL. He was known as "Uncle Bob" to many, Bob was a die hard Saints fan, those who knew him dared not to call him immediately after a Saints loss. Survivors included: 2 sisters, Virginia Doby and Johnny G. Mitchell. a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents; Johnny and Ann Mitchell, and 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Burial in Lindsey Cemetery, Logtown MS., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
