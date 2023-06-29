Robert "Bob" H. Lambert, 76, of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
He was a member of Old Town Presbyterian Church, the Fraternal Order of Police New Orleans, and LA Masonic Lodge #102.
He was a hard worker and loved his career in law enforcement. He also had a passion for yard work.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George R. Lambert Jr. and Elmere Lambert; and four siblings, Elmere Lambert Burkart, George R. Lambert III, Richard Lambert, and Kenny Lambert.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Carmel Delise Lambert; son, Alex Lambert; daughter, Amanda Lambert Broussard (Randy); grandchildren, River Broussard and Lily Broussard; step-son, Robbie Stroud; brother, Roger Lambert (Cleo); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Old Town Presbyterian Church, 114 Ulman Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County, PO Box 2274, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 or pancreatic cancer research organizations.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bob H. Lambert.
