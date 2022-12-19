Robert Bernard Peterson, Jr., 82, of Clermont Harbor, MS passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Robert was born on November 10, 1944, and was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Clermont Harbor, MS. Robert was a long time native of Clermont Harbor. He was an avid fisherman and hunter in his younger years. He served on the Hancock County Board of Supervisors for 8 years and was a member of the Waveland Civic Association and numerous other organizations throughout his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert B. Peterson, Sr. and Edna Stouflett Peterson, along with his sisters and brothers.
Left to cherish his memory, are his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce Peterson; his daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Breland (Clark); son, Robert “Bubby” Peterson III (Vicky); grandchildren, Ashley Andres (AJ), Alycia Watts (Kade), and Holly Peterson; along with 8 great grandchildren.
Per his wishes a private ceremony and burial with family will be held at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Robert Bernard Peterson, Jr.
