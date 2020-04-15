Rita Haas, age 83, of Kiln, passed away on April 4, 2020. She was born to Alton and Carrie Travirca. Mrs. Haas was preceded in death by her husband, Don R Haas Sr., her parents; and siblings, James Travirca, Anthony Travirca, and Leon Travirca. She is survived by Don R. Haas Jr. (Tammy), Deborah H. Lee (Rodrick), and Tammy L. Haas; grandchildren, Aaron R. Lee (Heather), Dana Albrecht (Michael), Ryan A. Lee; great-grandchildren, Madison Lee and Cooper Albrecht; one sister, Betty Garcia; and her Godchildren, Lisa A.Travirca and Mark Garcia. A special thanks to Janice Shaw for the loving care she gave to her for the past year and to Canon Hospice for making her final days comfortable and peaceful. Private funeral services will be held and interment will be at Bayou CoCo Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln Delisle Road, is serving the family, and memories and photographs may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
