Ricky E. Smith, age 63, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Oschner in New Orleans, LA . He was surrounded by his loving wife of 27 years, Roxy Smith and family.
He was born in New Orleans, LA. Ricky was a resident of Bay St. Louis, MS and later moved to Eunice, LA. He enjoyed fast cars, slow days fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He had the opportunity to drive a race car as a birthday gift from his wife (picture above).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Leodis Smith.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Roxy Smith; his daughters, Angelle (Dusty) Carver and Tamica Aguillard; his sons, Richard Smith and Jonci Aguillard; his grandchildren, Camdyn Smith, Maggie Carver, Landry Carver and Avery Carver; his sisters, Karen (James) Burkes, Beverly Zimek, Regina Decrevel and Rhonda (Sid) LeBlanc; his brothers, Dexter (Melissa) Smith and Dennis (Georganne) Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at Shoreline Park Baptist in Bay St. Louis, MS, Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation will start at 1 pm with services following at 1:30 pm. Reception will be held at the church fellowship hall following the memorial.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Bay / Waveland Chapel is serving the family, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland. Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
