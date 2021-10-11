Rickie Joseph Albert Bradley, 67, was born on March 12, 1954, in Bay St. Louis. He is the son of the late Lionel and Dorothy Bradley. He passed away at Biloxi VA on October 10, 2021.
Rickie leaves his six siblings; one brother, Lonnie (Adrienne) Bradley of Bay St. Louis; five sisters, Yolanda, Gisele (Tinnie), Deirdre, and Melissa, all of Bay St. Louis; Kimberly of Waveland, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives, classmates, and friends. Cousins Kevin Brookshire and Pamela Smith and special friends, Amy (Mack) Hopkins and Lauren Tusa were also close to his heart.
Rickie was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Dorothy, one nephew, Bryson, and one niece, Rebecca, his paternal and maternal grandparents; Joseph Bradley and Bella Bradley, and Albert and Emily Smith.
Rickie was a member of St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church. He attended St. Rose Elementary School and graduated from Bay Senior High. Rickie was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a master plumber by trade. His favorite pastimes were fishing, football, casino, and watching cowboy shows. He was lovingly known by his nieces and nephews as “UNC.”
On Monday, October 18, 2021, there will be a Rosary/Visitation at 10:30 a.m. and a Memorial Mass starts at 11 a.m. at St. Rose de Lima Church at 301 S. Necaise Ave. in Bay St. Louis.
Friends and family are welcome to send their memories of Rickie to Lonnie at lonniebrdl@gmail.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.