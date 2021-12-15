Ricke "Rick" Ray Copenhaver of Waveland, MS, 67, went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2021 while surrounded by his family. Rick was born Sept 9 1954 in Warrensburg Mo to Delbert & Betty Copenhaver . Rick's family lived on farms in Missouri until moving to Iowa in 1960 & Illinois in 1962. Rick was an energetic young man going to school playing baseball, Boy Scouts, having a paper route, & working in his aunts Market. He graduated from Rock Island high school before he joining the Marine Corp at age of 19
During his 4 years serving his country he met, fell in love with and ultimately married Libby Reynolds of Hattiesburg Mississippi. Later they moved to Bay St Louis Mississippi. Rick loved his work as a master electrician. He had various jobs in his career, most recently at Delta Petroleum in New Orleans. He is preceded in death by his parents and recently his grandson/best friend Ethan Ryan Steele who we know was waiting to play football with his paw paw again. He is survived by his daughter Nicole Copenhaver, son in law David Perks, 3 grand girls Kyden, Caymen, and Emily Perks who were their Paw Paws world, 2 brothers Dennis Copenhaver & Gene Copenhaver. His "stepkids" Blake & Deidre Armstrong, life long friend Kelly Walker, many uncle, aunts, nieces and nephews. Rick was an avid motorcycle rider who loved his Harley almost as much as his grandkids. He was an amazing Dad, Paw Paw, and role mode. He is very loved and will be extremely missed by family and friends. Services will be held December 16, 2021 at 3pm at Shoreline Park Baptist Church in Bay St Louis, MS.
