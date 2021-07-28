Rick David Kihneman, age 56, of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence.
Rick was a native of Chalmette, LA. He went to high school and had many school achievements. Rick used his talents as a finishing carpenter. He acquired a U.S. Patent on "The Hot Pick". He loved playing the guitar and enjoying time with his family.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Flora Mae Chauppetta and Charles Kihneman; his sister, Charlene Ann Kihneman; his pop, Billy Plaisannce; and his grandchild, Zaylar Michael Bates.
Rick is survived by his wife of 27 years, Vickey Lynn Kihneman of Bay St. Louis; his stepson, Mark E. Bates Jr (fiance', Samantha Stoufflet); his siblings, Charles G. Kihneman, Sr. (Linda) and Timothy J. Kihneman, Sr. (Susan); his step grandchildren, Coven Jade Larntz and Karma Reign Larntz; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, beginning at 11am until the service at 1pm, both at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland, MS. The burial will follow in Bayou LaCroix Cemetery.
An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
