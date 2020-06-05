Richard "Ricky" Cornish

Rick was a longtime resident of Bay St. Louis and loved the Gulf. He went to North Bay, Bay Jr and Sr High and graduating in 1985. He is survived by his mother, Dolores Dianna Bennett, two brothers, Edward Cornish and Aaron Bennett and his father Bruce Martin. The family will be having a small gathering and celebration of life at Paradise in Picayune on June 13.
