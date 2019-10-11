Richard "Rickey" Timothy Bourn
Richard "Rickey" Timothy Bourn passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home. He was born on May 27, 1957 in Texas but lived his entire life in Bay St. Louis. Rickey was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Rickey was preceded in eternal life by his parents, Jewel H. Bourn, Sr. and Agnes Fayard Bourn; sisters, Charlotte (Donald) Carver and Agnes "Aggie" (Burnell) Necaise; brothers, Jewel Bourn, Jr., Robert "Bobby" Bourn and Wayne Bourn. He is survived by his son, Neil Bourn; three grandsons, Ricardo, Cornelius and Timothy; sisters-in-law, Sue Bourn, Sarah Bourn and Sidney Phillips; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (Family and Friends will be notified). Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
