Richard “Rick” Dale Altsman, age 73, a resident of Diamondhead, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Rick was a native of Louisville, KY. He graduated from Pleasure Ridge High School and attended Western Kentucky University. He was a radio relay carrier operator from February 8, 1968, until February 7, 1974. He served in Vietnam 1969 – 1970 with the 1st Infantry division and the 23rd Infantry division. Rick received 2 overseas service bars, army commendation metal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, National Defense service medal, Expert Badge on M-14, and the Vietnam Service medal.
Rick was in regional, district sales and management for 42 years where he won numerous sales and management awards. He was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders of the MS Gulf Coast, a member of the Goldwing Riders, and he loved landscaping his backyard, fishpond, and the conversations around the fire pit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Alexander Altsman and Druescilla Ray Altsman.
Rick is survived by his wife of 38 years, Diane Travis Altsman; children, Richard Travis Altsman (Megan Hurley), Amanda Grace Wesley (Matthew David), Melissa Ray Altsman; siblings, Sarah Koblentz (Rick), Edward Altsman; grandchildren, Annora Altsman, Alexander Altsman, Benjamin Altsman, Lucille Wesley, Jacob Wesley.
Known as Rick to his friends and family. He never met a stranger. He was loyal, kind, and quick with a story. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, with the visitation for family and friends will start at 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
