Richard “Rich” Labatut passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 at his home in New Orleans, one month short of his 62nd birthday. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA, he lived in Waveland, MS for several years prior to Hurricane Katrina and spent a lifetime of summers at the family home fondly referred to as the “Double L” in Waveland. Rich is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd H. Labatut Sr. and Virginia Ruth Weinfurter Labatut. He was also preceded in death by his wife Garnet Hill Labatut, the love of his life, who passed away from Juvenile Diabetes. Together they built a home in Waveland and owned Infinity Graphics, also in Waveland. Rich is survived by his two siblings Lloyd H. Labatut II, Lloyd’s wife Karen, and Cherie Labatut Dorning, along with his nieces and nephews Melissa Labatut Levy, Caroline Dorning Goll, Aaron Johnson, Danielle Johnson Lundy, and Nicholas Johnson. Rich is also survived by numerous cousins and friends. The family would like to convey to Garnet’s sister Rocky Johnson, her husband Danny, and the Johnson family, our sincere condolences and gratitude for their love and friendship. The Labatut family also wishes to express our deepest sympathy to Gary Kurz, Rich’s long-time friend and business partner with Saucy’s BBQ in New Orleans. Rich had a passion for all outdoor sports including fishing, motorcycles, white water rafting, and especially, spending time on the Waveland beach. Music, Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, and anything LSU were a huge part of his life. In memory of Rich, any donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation would be greatly appreciated. To view and sign the guest book, please visit the guest book at www.greenwoodfh.com. Memorial service at later date.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.