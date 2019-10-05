Richard Lee Millard
The Bay community has lost a great chef and friend. Richard Lee Millard, 53, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 22. He shared his love of cooking for others at the Buttercup on Second Street for the past two years, and at Dat Kitchen Too for 10+ years, on and off.
Originally from Detroit, Richard and his family moved to Mississippi in his early adolescence. At 16 he joined the Armed Forces, traveled the world, met his wife and had four amazing children. Through the years he always found his way back to Mississippi, and in 2005, when Katrina devastated the region, he was there to pull his mother, stepfather and family pets out of the surging water to safety. Then, wanting to be close to his children, he moved to Indiana, where he met his second wife, Shannon. His love for Mississippi soon brought the couple back to enjoy the beauty of the coastal region.
Richard had many passions. He was happy cooking and having others enjoy his food. A beautiful day at the golf course, an evening of bowling, a competitive game of pool or a night of music made him happy, but his love of the water and cruising the canals of the coast brought him peace.
Richard will be deeply missed by his four children, Kim, Matt, Kevin and Courtney, and his step-children, Chad and Gage. He also leaves four grandchildren, his ex-wife, Viola, brother Frank and sister Tina, wife Shannon, and his many friends.
