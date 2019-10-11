Richard Lacoste
Richard Lacoste “Pops” passed away on Wednesday October 2nd, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose Bauer Lacoste and Rufus Christopher Lacoste and 7 siblings: Lenora “Nonnie” Lacoste, Seymour Lacoste, his twin brother Robert Lacoste, Irving Lacoste, Wallace Lacoste, Theresa Holley and Rufus “Peachie” Lacoste. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda Sue Lacoste; four children Roger Lacoste (Lana), Rodney Lacoste, Renee Sison (Mike), and Kendrick Lacoste; He adored his 12 grandchildren, Rachel Sison, Hannah Sison, Tyler Sison, Roger Lacoste, Rebecca Lacoste, Savannah Lacoste, Brandon Bordelon, Richard Lacoste, Christopher Lacoste, Alex Lacoste, Jareth Lacoste and Ian Lacoste. He was “Pop” to his one and only great-granddaughter, whom he worshipped: Lorelei Elizabeth Lacoste age 3. He is also survived by five siblings: Gloria Vigeant, Marvin Lacoste, Jeannette Sherlock, David Lacoste and Leonard “Flink” Lacoste.
He loved playing rummy, fishing, mowing the lawn (anyone’s lawn), but most of all he loved people and adored his family and wife. A beautiful soul, a selfless man who loved unconditionally making everyone feel as though they were his favorite. He was a father to many and friend to all. Even in death, his loving and generous spirit continues to touch lives. His final act of giving was of himself to the University Of Mississippi Medical Center, where students will gain invaluable knowledge. His ultimate gift will further medical science and help to save many lives.
With utmost gratitude, the family wishes to thank SouthernCare hospice services of Picayune for guiding us through this most difficult time. The team was so kind, caring, compassionate and professional. To Terri and Mandy, we are eternally grateful. A special thanks to Father Paddy Mockler for your prayers and visitation which gave peace and comfort to our family.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday October 14th, from 3pm-6pm at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church located at 9062 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian MS 395711
