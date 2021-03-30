Richard Ball Jr. of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away on March 26, 2021, just one day shy of his 49th birthday. He was born to Rick Ball Sr. and Hattie Faye Ball in Selma, AL.
He is survived and forever loved by his family: parents Rick Ball Sr. and Faye Ball, wife Danielle Ball, sons Trae and Clark, daughters Rachelle, Victoria and Elizabeth, sister Lesha Ball Smith, sister-in-laws Winnie Carpenter and Melissa Aucoin, brother in laws Mark Smith and Dean Aucoin, granddaughters Ryleigh, Paisleigh, Kamdynn,and Kasidee and grandson Karson, nieces Alyssa Smith, April Aucoin and Stephanie Carpenter, and nephew Remington Smith. There are so many more family and friends to name that we could never make room for because he had such a huge impact to so many.
Richard was the Dad who always put his children first in everything he did, the husband who wanted to give his wife her fairytale ending and the son, brother, and friend who had your back. His goal was to make life better for all and to have you laughing in the process. He was passionate about his Saints and MS State football teams, his job at Turan Foley, his community, and most importantly his family and friends. The void that exists due to the loss of this larger than life man in unimaginable but we are thankful for the time God shared him with all of us. For his wife he was her love of a lifetime. We all love you and life will never be the same without you. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS. The visitation will begin at 1:00 PM until service time.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, MS is serving the family.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
In Lieu of Flowers, the family request donations.
