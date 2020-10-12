Rhonda Mae Osbourn Sones, 74, of the Bayou La Croix Community in Bay St. Louis, MS, returned home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Rhonda loved good music & dancing, buying & reading books, traveling, movie dates with grandchildren,shopping, finger foods, eating out, & family dinners, but most of all she loved her family. Education and experiences were a very important part of Rhonda’s life. Modeling school, nursing school, crochet classes, macrame classes, ceramic classes, cake decorating classes were just a few of the learning adventures she experienced and utilized.
She was a 1963 graduate of Bay High School and a class of 2000 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Library Science. She was a longtime employee of the Hancock County School District, serving as an assistant then librarian at Gulfview Elementary, then became the librarian at Hancock Middle School. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a deep love for our Heavenly Father and the Savior, serving others and the Lord.
She was preceded in death by and reunited with her beloved parents,William “Billy” Osbourn and Eula Mae Ladner Osbourn; her brothers, Eddie Osbourn and Arland Osbourn; her grandparents, Ora and Juanita Ladner and Edwin and Edna Osbourn along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is survived by her children, Robin Craft of Waveland, MS, Herman Sones, Jr. of Bay St. Louis, MS, Wendell Sones and his wife, Camille of Hardinsburg, KY, Jessica Barletter and her husband, Joe of Bay St. Louis, MS, Tracy Shields and her husband, Theron of Waveland, MS, Stephanie Chastain and her husband, Tom of Covington, LA, her brother, Billy Ray Osbourn and his wife, Carole of Lakeshore, MS, her sister, Arlene Thomas and her husband, Mike of Metairie, LA, her grandchildren, Wesley Craft, Courtney Howard, Kate Gossett, Emma Giveans, Josh Sones, Zach Craft, Xavier Sones, Martina Loder, Brianna Geary, Macey Barletter, Kaelyn Barletter, Josie Barletter, Wyatt Barletter, Lily Shields, Peyton Shields, Nash Shields, Orie Chastain. and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Saturday, October 10, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McLaurin Street in Waveland. A church service was held at 3:00 in the chapel followed by a graveside dedication in the Bayou La Croix Cemetery in Bayou La Croix.
Attendance was limited to family and close friends due to Covid 19. Masks were required in the church.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of arrangements.
