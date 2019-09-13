Rev. James E. McGill
Funeral service will be held Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 am in Muriel Chapel United Methodist Church for Rev. James E. McGill age 85 of Poplarville, MS., who died Sept. 7, 2019 in Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. Rev. Nathaniel Barnum Jr., will officiate at the service. Burial in the Rose Park Cemetery, Poplarville, MS., under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of Poplarville, MS., he served in the United State Army, a retired Ministry, retried from New Hope Methodist Church in Columbia, MS., a member of Muriel Chapel Baptist Church. Survivors, 1 son Ronald McGill of Hattiesburg, MS., 2 sisters, Betty Tillman of Poplarville, MS., and Shirley Collier, of Monticello, MS., 3 brothers, Henry McGill of Detroit, MI., Archie McGill, and Rev. Bobby McGill, both of Poplarville, MS., 1 grandson, Alex McGill and 1 grand daughter Maria McGill both of Hattiesburg, MS., daughter- in- law Debra McGill, of Poplarville, MS.,a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife Helen McGill, son, Edward McGill, daughter, Pamela McGill, grandson Phillip McGill, parents, Archie and Lula Mae McGill, 1 brother Billy McGill. Visitation Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 from 9 am. until 11 am. in Muriel Chapel United Methodist Church under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.