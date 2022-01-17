Regina Catherine Necaise, 80, passed away on July 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 31, 1942 in Bay St. Louis, MS, the middle of three children to Authur Reginald and Pearl (Couest) Moran. Regina grew up in the Bay, calling it home for her entire life. Her family owned horses and Regina fit right in from the start. She enjoyed flowers and creating floral arrangements, but preferred to ride and show horses, which she did for many years. She graduated from Bay High with the Class of 1960 and went on to Pearl River Jr. College with plans to go into pharmacy. Regina was accepted into the pharmacy program at the University of Auburn but decided to pursue a different career path. She worked for a few years as an x-ray tech before settling in to her passion of floral design. Regina owned her own shop in Poplarville for a few years and has worked for other florists through the years. She met Garrie on St. Patrick's Day 1981 and they married later that same year, making their home in the Bay-Waveland area. She is remembered as the most polite person you could ever meet. Regina was calm, quiet and easy-going, never one to get upset or use inappropriate language, no matter the situation. She loved her family and was well-known as the "fixer" in the bunch. It didn't matter what you were dealing with, Regina would do her best to try and help you through it. Her and Garrie ran race horses for the better part of twenty-five years, staying busy pretty much seven days a week. A loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother, her calm nature and sweet personality will be forever missed by all whose life she touched. Regina was preceded by her parents, Reginald and Pearl Moran; her siblings, brother Alden Moran and her sister, Wilma Barrios. Left to cherish her memories are: her loving husband of over forty years, Garrie Necaise of Bay St. Louis; her children, one daughter Kimberly (Lawrence) Holden of Poplarville, and five sons: H. M. Stanford of Poplarville, and Patrick Necaise, Garrett (Cindy) Necaise, Gabriel (Tina) Necaise and Garland Necaise, all of Pass Christian. Regina leaves a legacy of eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family, friends and neighbors through the years. Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Rotten Bayou Cemetery, with Father Troung Trinh officiating. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Necaise family in their time of need and asks everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.
