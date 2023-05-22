Regan Grace Carney died on 2/19/2023 of complication from a long illness. She was the daughter of Harold E. Carney, long time Professor of Art at Newcomb College of Tulane University and Patricia R. Reitemeier, Doctorate of Comparative Literature.
Mark Anthony Buszkiewicz, her husband of 13 years and life partner of 28 years, preceded her in death on 1/23/2023.
Regan is survived by her mother, Patricia Reitemeier and her brother Devon Carney and his wife Pamela Carney and their children and her niece, Lauren Carney and nephew, Ryan Carney as well her other brother, Ian Carney and wife Eleanor Bernard Carney.
She was a very strong and passionate individual with a big heart for people and for her pursuits of her artistic expression through her sculptural ceramic artwork. She was a lifelong educator and always jumped at the chance to teach others all she knew of the arts, and life. She started what is now known as the Bay Artist CoOp in Bay St. Louis, MS, over 28 years ago and it has grown to become a hub for the creative arts in the Hancock County region with over 10 full-time artists creating under one roof all year long. She herself taught ceramics there, as well as creating her own work. And she had her work shown in galleries throughout the region. Her work was and is very sought after and is in the homes of countless grateful individuals which will continue to enrich their lives now long beyond Regan’s days.
Regan received a BFA in Sculptural Clay from Newcomb College in Tulane University in 1980 and had solo and group shows in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Santa Fe, and Bay St. Louis. She had been in several shows in the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, MS. Her works were shown in Serenity and Quarter Moon Gallery in Bay St. Louis, MS. After Katrina, Regan participated in several Outreach Arts, Hancock County shows, including at the Clinton Presidential Library.
Regan taught in her studio in Bay St. Louis as well as produced thrown and sculptural forms. Her work was carried by Gallery 220 in Bay St. Louis. Visit her permanent installed outdoor sculpture in the Bay St. Louis Depot District.
There will be a celebration of Regan’s artwork which is currently on display at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art as well as a memorial service in honor of both Regan and Mark at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Refreshments will be provided. The museum address for the art exhibit and memorial service is: 386 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS, 39530
In lieu of flowers please send tax deductible donations in honor of Regan and/or Mark to the Bay Artist CoOp, 304 Balentine St., Bay St. Louis, MS, 39520. To the attention of Nina Cork.
