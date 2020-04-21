Rebecca Lucy Breaux Freitas better known as “Becky” passed away April 18, 2020 with her two beloved sons at her side. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA September 16,1957 and in 1971, relocated to Waveland, MS with her mother, father and two younger brothers. She attended St. Clare and Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Churches. She was married to Douglas Freitas and the couple had two sons Shawn and Bryant Freitas. Anyone who met Becky or have known her for any length of time, will without a doubt remember her beautiful smile. In 2012 she was diagnosed with cancer, was treated and in 2018, her terrible disease returned and after more treatments and surgery, returned home and with her sons by her side leaving behind endless hours of pain and suffering behind to be greeted by the arms of God, her devoted husband Doug, her parents and younger brother. Becky is survived by her two sons, Shawn M. Freitas (Mauri) and their beautiful children Noah and Camryn; younger son, Bryant Joseph Freitas (April) and their daughter, Rilyn her three sisters, Yvonne M. Graci (Ned), Edna B. Bowles (Tommy) and Colette Anne Breaux; two brothers, William J Breaux (Judi) and Thomas “Tommy” Breaux, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Becky was preceded in death by her husband Doug Freitas; parents, Dr. Earl J. Breaux, Jr. and Carmen C. Breaux, as well as her youngest brother, Robert “Bobby” C. Breaux. Graveside Ceremony is to be determined at a later date with a private attendance. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
