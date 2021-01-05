Rebecca "Becky" Ybarra (Bradford) Wyatt (48) of the Bradley Family of Bay St. Louis, MS, who was born on December 6, 1972 in El Paso, TX. Rebecca, a resident of Austell, GA passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 shortly before the new year. She was a loving daughter, mother, sister, niece, cousin, grandmother and friend. She is preceded by her maternal grandparents Bloyce and Maria De La Luz Bradford, her paternal grandparents Lionel and Dorothy Bradley and her cousin Bryson Bradley. She is survived by her mother Clara Bradford, her father Lonnie Bradley Sr. (Momma Anne), her children Jaden Wyatt-Robinson (Denzel), Kayla Wyatt and Reighna Wyatt. She is also survived by her siblings Monique "Nikki" Jackson (Kendric), Jermaine Collins, Lonnie Bradley II (Whitney), Kelvin Redmond and Lionel "LB" Bradley. She has two grandchildren Jade Alan Wyatt and soon to make his entrance into the world Miles James Robinson. She leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews, especially her goddaughter Dallayna "Layna" Bradley and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins of the Bradford, Bradley, Brookshire, Champion and Wyatt families. She will truly miss her classmates of Andress High School in El Paso, TX, all of her friends in Atlanta, GA and her childhood memories at St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church/School. She was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and watching them play will never be the same. Her last words written have so much meaning and speak volumes of who she was as a person - Peace Be Still, Do Right! You know God is watching you and you are happy being here. Get your stuff together. She would want us all to honor her memory in this way as she continued to fight until she took her last breath. We love you, Becky! Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 from 10am to 11am and funeral/memorial service will be at 11am to 1230pm at Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc. located at 2018 31st Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501. The family will have a celebration of life immediately after the services, information will be provided to those in attendance. Thanks for all the support during this difficult time.
