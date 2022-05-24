Raymond Jesus Sheehy was born on January 18, 1930, in Limon Costa Rica. He was one of seven siblings. His father was superintendent of the United Fruit Company railroad. When his father retired in 1941 the family moved to San Jose, Costa Rica where they owned and operated a pensione
next to the American Embassy. In 1944 he followed the family tradition and followed his three older brothers and was sent to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi to finish his education at St. Stanislaus. While at St. Stanislaus he played tennis, ran track and was editor of the school paper in his sr. year. In his Jr. year he won the Mississippi state high school doubles tennis tournament.
Ray graduated in 1948 and went immediately in the Army/Air Force which later became the Air Force. The Korean War was getting ready to break out and that was the start of a 30-year career with the Air Force retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. He started out as an air policeman/ dog handler, changing his career field later to communications. During his military time he was assigned to Albrook Air Force Base in the Panama Canal Zone (where he earned his college degree from LSU); Dobins AFB, Shepperd AFB, March AFB, Brize Norton AFB UK, Tempelhoff AFB, Berlin Germany, Clark AFB the Phillipines,Tan Son Nhut and Vauntau Viet Nam where he served 3 tours where he was the undersea cable commander of the USAF com unit. (While in Vietnam he became friends with Senator Barry Goldwater and helped him set up a communication system out of the Goldwater home in Scottsdale AZ so the military could call back to their families in the states at no charge. Senator Goldwater paid for everything himself). He also built and was in charge of cable towers in Houma, LA, Texas Tower, Lake City Tenn, and Mobile Al. When he was stationed in Lompoc Ca, he was in charge of missile training and launches as the head performing quality controller. He retired at Tinker AFB Oklahoma where he was Chief of maintenance for the 1876 Communications Sq.
Of all his numerous awards and medals, he received throughout his military career he was most proud of being awarded the Bronze Star.
He took advantage of getting a good education through the military and earned his collage degree and two master’s degrees. He also became deeply involved in the Toastmaster organization becoming a DTM (distinguished toastmaster), using this to go around the country speaking on behalf of the forgotten Vietnam veterans after retirement from the military.
After retirement he used his training in quality control be getting involved in off base actions. He formed a chapter of the American Association of quality control in Oklahoma City. He became president of the local chapter and helped General Motors, ATT, General Motors battery plant and Kerr McKee Oil and Gas company to establish a sound quality program in their production plants and oil fields.
He was hired by Kerr McKee Oil Co in Oklahoma City as assistant to Mr. McKee’s executive secretary to coordinate air transportation and use of their 7 Lear jets for the executives and board members to the various locations in the US and Canada. He also coordinated all Angel flights for PanAmerican Oil in Edmonton, Canada. PanAmerican oil was owned by Kerr McKee.
While living in Oklahoma he was very active with his Toastmaster duties. He started chapters in several prisons and went to other clubs that needed help and built them back up.
He left Kerr McKee when he was offered a job with ITT Courier as a quality control programmer at the assembly plant in Tempe, AZ. The plant produced all computer and printer program equipment for a national system. He was first assigned to Tulsa, Ok as a Courier field manager. That is where he met and married his love, Pat.
A few years later he was offered a job back with the Federal Government with GSA and FEMA as an inspector, trainer and communications responder for all national disasters in the Pacific and west Coast. He retired in 1994 when Ray and Pat moved to Diamondhead and built their home.
Not one to ever sit still, he became immediately involved in everything. He loved St. Stanislaus and found out the home for the retired Brothers had an old telephone system. So, he took it on himself to tear out all the old system and replace it with the latest equipment (at no cost for anything to the school).
He later became President of the Alumni Association. He went around the state and collected all the data and documents of the history of the school and opened an archive office in the school. (Which was destroyed by Katrina). He also set up a program with the alumni and went down to Latin America and recruited new students for the school.
He worked with then Sheriff Ronnie Petersen and Bay St. Louis disaster director Bobby Boudin to upgrade the 911 system in the Bay. They traveled several times to Jackson and met with state representatives.
Ray then became very active with the Red Cross making blood bags at the blood drives on the coast for 10 years until the Red Cross eased out volunteers. He got the nick name” the vampire of Diamondhead”
He was also very active in the state, especially Harrison County when disasters hit due to his experience with FEMAfor many years.
Ray’s last big volunteer time was with the NASA INFINITY Center in Hancock County as a guide for 13 years. All his years of air, rocket shots and speaking fluent Spanish was the perfect fit. He loved teaching the hundreds of school children that came through daily on school tours.
Ray was very active with all Diamondhead activities. He and Pat formed the original Diamondhead Yacht Club in 1998 (which later dissolved after Katrina.) There was always a 4th of July boat parade, (which after Desert Storm the returning vets and their families were honored by riding on the boats), a Christmas boat parade complete with Santa and Mrs Clause handing out gifts and beads to the children. The club also worked with the Beau Rivage Casino in holding large yacht tours for various charities. (again, before Katrina). He was the head of the Coastal Cleanup for the Diamondhead bayous and parts of the Jordan River around Diamondhead.
Ray loved Mardi Gras and he and Pat joined the Krewe of Diamondhead in 1995. He became the second Parade Lt. for 6 years. During that time, he took the parade from being mostly golf carts to a full-blown parade with bands, floats, and having the ROTC from Bay High and Hancock always involved. He was honored by the Coast Tourism board for having the best and safest family parade on the coast from Mobile to New Orleans.
After Captain Benny Mistretta, the first Captain, retired he named Ray as the new Captain. His first year was Katrina. So many changes were made. Ray always had the Air Force ROTC from Bay High at every ball performing duties such as picking up guests at their cars, opening doors, escorting the women into the event and ALWAYS presenting the colors before an event. He had the king and queen honored every year at the racetrack in New Orleans and there was a special race in their honor. Buses were arranged for the members to go to New Orleans and have lunch in the private dining room and reserved seating for all the races. He became Captain Emeritus in 2011. He had his wife Pat design and then ordered the embroidered Kings Club patch that all past kings wear on their tux or blazers today. He was also a member of the Boaters Association and the Krewe of Olympus.
He was a lifetime member of the American Legion (where he the adjutant for chapter 139 Bay St. Louis), DAV, VFW and the Air Force Association where he was state president in Oklahoma and Arizona. He was a board member of the Harrison Red Cross for several years and past president of the St. Stanislaus Alumni Association. He was past president of the Mississippi chapter of NARF (national association of retired federal employees) making many trips to Washington DC to lobby for the retired employees. He was also a member of the Krewe of Diamondhead Kings Club and past member of the Fin and Feather club in Diamondhead.
Ray had many hobbies, but golf and fishing were his favorite. He was a scratch golfer and for years while in the Air Force represented the AF in golf tournaments all over the world including playing in the Bing Crosby and Bob Hope tournaments as an amateur. But his favorite golf partner was a young and upcoming actor he met in the 50s while stationed in CA. They played for years and became great friends. That man was Clint Eastwood. But when he developed gouty arthritis, he gave up golf and turned to fishing. There was nothing more he enjoyed then being on the water with a fishing pole in his hand. His beloved fishing boat was destroyed in Katrina never to be found.
Ray was a devout catholic and was a member of the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anita Sheehy, brothers Fred, John, and Arthur Sheehy, and sisters Margaret Littleton, Cathleen Stipe, Mary Ann Doherty, and stepdaughter Shelly Nardyz Flies. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Patricia (Pat) Sheehy, daughter Patricia (David) Wirfs, and stepson, Lee (Susan) Nardyz, grandchildren Amy (Justin) Tucker, Joseph Wirfs, Halle Nardyz, Nicklas Nardyz, and Hannah Flies and his beloved animals Smokey, Charlie, and Foxy. Plus, numerous nieces and nephews in the US and Costa Rica.
The family would like to thank Peyton and all the staff at Encompass Hospice and Melissa and her staff at Serenity Pearl Living Center in Picayune, MS for their wonderful care of Ray in his last months.
Visitation will be Saturday June 4th from 10:00 -11:30 and the service at 11:30 followed by full military honors at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church 9062 Kiln-Delisle Rd, Pass Christian, MS. A reception will follow at the church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.