Randy Charles Brunelle, Jr., 38, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, in Victoria, TX.
He was a Tug Boat Pilot for Florida Marine Transporters. He liked hunting, fishing, riding the river, 4-wheeler riding, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Brunelle; Paw Paw & Maw Maw, Eddie & Eloise Bounds; and Grandpa & Grammy, Robert & Barbara Brunelle.
He is survived by his father, Randy C. Brunelle, Sr.; mother of his children, Stephanie Brunelle; children, Peyton and Easton Brunelle; and many other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be Monday, January 23, 2023 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 3:00 pm.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Randy Charles Brunelle, Jr.
