On Sunday, September 12, 2021, Heaven gained another angel as Rachel Perniciaro Yarborough of Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi departed this life. She was forty-two (42) years old. A stunningly beautiful woman and soul, Rachel adorned this world with her brilliant, enduring light on May 4, 1979, when she was born as the daughter of Eleanor and Charles Perniciaro. As a youth, she was a shy child, who loved horse riding and soccer, devoting much of her time through her high school years to her soccer career. From her childhood, Rachel possessed an innate compassion and empathy for others and their plight, accompanied by her desire to help others through their difficulties. She grew out of her shyness into the charismatic, funny and witty Rachel that we all knew and loved. Though never large in physical stature, she was always filled with physical agility, mental acuity, toughness and tenacity, which she displayed on and off the soccer field. Her tenaciousness not only aided her development into an elite soccer player, but it also helped her endure and face the challenges life would impose. She starred on Bay Saint Louis High School’s woman’s soccer team upon its inception as a school program and she helped lead the team to district and playoff success. She received the team player of the year award for numerous years and she played semi-professional soccer. She graduated from Bay High School with Honors. Following her graduation from Bay High School, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi. Rachel received a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in Latin. After receiving her undergraduate degree, she studied at Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans, Louisiana, from where she received her juris doctor degree in 2005. During her college years, she enjoyed studying abroad in Europe, enticed by adventure, architecture and good French and German food. Upon receiving her law degree, she returned home to Bay Saint Louis. She initially practiced criminal defense and prosecution law, before venturing into works more close to her heart, being those of advocating for abused and neglected children. She was integral in the expansion of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Hancock County, a non-profit organization that coordinates volunteers to advocate for children who had experienced abuse and neglect. Rachel served as the Hancock County Youth Court prosecutor, working tirelessly, with fervor and diligence to protect those most vulnerable children. Rachel always displayed empathy, compassion, and she possessed an innate, whole-hearted desire to help persons of all walks of life. She also served as City Attorney for the City of Waveland and Planning and Zoning Attorney for Hancock County.In 2009, Rachel married Gary M. Yarborough, Jr., also of Bay Saint Louis. The couple quickly became best friends, then the love of each other’s life. The couple has four children, Jude, Brock, Brooks and Beau Emy. Rachel and Gary’s family’s life was one filled with joy, random living room dance parties, jokes and hammy family self-amusement. Cancer, disease and sickness did not steal this from them. The family has truly been blessed. In 2018, following the birth of Rachel and Gary’s last child, Rachel was diagnosed with an advanced sarcoma tumor. With her unassailable determination, Rachel underwent numerous rounds of chemotherapy treatment followed by a stem cell transplant. She undertook those treatments under the superb medical care of Dr. Allison Wall (Gulfport Memorial, MS), Dr. Dekja Araujo (MD Anderson) and Dr. Amanda Olson (MD Anderson). Doctors Wall, Araujo and Olson exemplified great compassion, care and thoroughness in their treatment of Rachel. And those knowing Rachel can understand how happy Rachel was to have an all woman medical team. Rachel and her family are forever grateful for them, as their care—coupled with Rachel’s perseverance—gave Rachel and her family precious time. On September 12, 2021, Rachel was called to be with the Lord. She lived as a protector, sounding board, empathetic ear, and a beacon of laughter, joy and love. Her light, love, laughter and compassion has forever, perpetually illuminated the world. She loved good food, swimming with her family, and conversations and time with family and friends. Rachel is preceded in death by: her father, Charles Xavier Perniciaro, Sr.; her grandparents John J. Perniciaro, Adrian O. Perniciaro, William Edwin Marquez, Jr. and Leono Walsh Marquez; and her step-sister, Debra Dana Sykes. She is survived by her husband, Gary McKay Yarborough, Jr. and their four children, Jude, Brock, Brooks and Beau Emy of Bay Saint Louis; her mother, Eleanor Marquez of Bay Saint Louis; her step-mother, Cathy Gavagnie Perniciaro; her brother Charlie Xavier Perniciaro, Jr. (wife, Vanessa Leann Perniciaro); and her step-brother, David Lamar Sykes, Jr. (wife, Alicia Faith Sykes). She had numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi from 10:30 a.m. until noon, with a Mass beginning at noon. Interment will be at Garden of Memories in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay Saint Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make donations to SPA, a Sarcoma Patient Assistance non-profit at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center that provides financial assistance to sarcoma patients to help with items such as travel, parking, lodging and food. See https://www.sarcomapatientassistance.com.
