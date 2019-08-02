Preston Moore Jr.
Funeral service will be held Sat. Aug. 3, 2019 at 11 am, visitation from 9 am until 11 am in St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Slidell, LA. For Preston Moore Jr., age 68 of Picayune, MS., who died July 24, 2019 in Forrest General Hospital. Burial in the Biloxi National Cemetery, Monday Aug. 5, 2019 at 11 am under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
