Funeral service will be held Saturday May 20, 2023 at 12 Noon, visitation from 11am., until 12 Noon at Mount Chapel Baptist Church for Pinkey Smith age 87 who passed away Thursday May 11, 2023 at Waveland, MS., a native of Waveland, MS..
Pinkey was a member of Mount Chapel Baptist Church and sometimes Attended Saint Rock Methodist Church.
Pinkey worked at Hancock Medical Center for 40 years of service, and Woodland Village for 7 years.
Survivors included: 6 daughters; Annie Ruth, Laverne Smith, Athera "Linda" Batiste, Alice (Jerome) Tilliman, Patricia Thomas and Paula Boyd, 1 son, Jeffery Thomas, 19 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, 2 brothers; Edward Thomas and Oscar Thomas Jr. 2 sisters, Mary Lee Hall and Julia Thomas. Preceded in death husband James Smith, 2 sons Carl McMillion, David Park Parker, parents, Oscar Sr., and LR Nell Thomas, siblings, 5 sisters Betty Lee, Esthel Lee, Marie, Eloise, Rose Marie, 3 brothers; Julius, Walter Sr. and James Thomas.
Burial in the Waveland Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home
