Peter James Grisham, beloved partner in life, and father of two children, passed away into the arms of Jesus at the age of 67.
Peter was born in Phoenixville, PA to Bill and Velma Grisham, one of seven children. He was named after both of his Grandfathers, Peter Vento and James “Grish” Grisham.
His love for the little things in life, family and friends made him a blessing to all that knew him. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile,and his kind compassionate spirit.
A carpenter, with a God given talent, enabled him to manipulate wood skillfully. He was known around town as “Uncle Pete”, his business/trade name “Almost Square” carpentry!
His best days were spent fishing off the sea wall in the Bay of St Louis with a Budweiser in hand. After retiring, many a day was spent at the VFW in Kiln, referred to by him, as “the office” .
Peter was preceded in death by his niece Brandee, his father Bill and his mother Velma,his twin brother Paul and his grandparents.
Peter leaves behind his beloved partner Charlene Powell, his precious daughter Madison and adored son Schuyler, four grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Please join us in the celebration of Peter James Grisham’s life. A funeral service/mass will be held at St Clare Catholic Church 236 South Beach Blvd in Waveland on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 11 am. A graveside service will follow at St Mary’s cemetery at 304 South Necaise Ave in Bay St. Louis, MS.
