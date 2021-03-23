It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Penny McGoey Mills. She went to rest in her eternal peace on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in her home located in Bay St. Louis, MS. Penny will be remembered as a very kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her two children, Danielle Pizzolato and Christopher Duet Jr.; her son-in-law, Jimi; her six grandchildren, Darion, Joel, Izaiah, Zaiden, Adlie, and Greyson; her four great grandchildren, Kasyn, Kamdyn, Addilyn and Aspyn; her two brothers, Henry McGoey III and Rodney McGoey Jr.; numerous nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews; her partner of 20 years, Michael Fairchild; and her best friend, Laura Bane.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Richard; her father, Henry Mcgoey Jr.; her step father, Glennie Creppel; her sister, Terry McGoey; her brothers, Randy Mcgoey and Danny James Mcgoey.
A celebration of life memorial will be held on Saturday April 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Bayou Phillips Community Center in Bay St. Louis, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME,141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS is serving the family.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.