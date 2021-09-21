Peggy O’Niell Young was 91 when she died on August 24, 2021.
She was a resident of Bay Saint Louis,MS.
Born in New Orleans, LA to Belle Saint and James O’Niell in 1929, she attended Isadore Newman school and earned a degree in art from Newcomb College.
Preceded in death by son Stephen Henderson, sisters Belle (Tita) Stafford and Erin Russell, husband Thomas Young.
Survived by sister Jane O’Niell, and children Fielding O’Niell, Stuart Henderson, Charlotte Henderson and Georgia Reeves. She had one grandchild, Rachelle Henderson.
An extraordinarily beautiful and gifted woman, Peggy was loved by many for her kindness and sharp wit.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
