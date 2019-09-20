Peggy Lozano Bourgeois
Peggy Lozano Bourgeois, 65, of Waveland, MS passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles J. and Lois Lozano; brother, Charles Lozano; sister, Nancy Lozano and niece, Ashley Somerville. She is survived by her two daughters, Amy Bulot (Manor Ladner) and Danielle Bourgeois (Kris Barlow) both of Waveland; brother, Don Lozano of Waveland; three sisters, Sandra Somerville (Ronald) of New Orleans, Carlotta Arnsdorff of Bay St. Louis and Crystal Dapremont (Edgar) of Gulfport; two grandchildren, Darian Bulot and Kruze Barlow; four sisters-in-law, Shelley Lozano, Sandy Wolfe, Susan Whittington and Sharon Arnold and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
