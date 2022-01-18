Peggy Ann (Haas) Ladner, 67, of the Kiln, passed away Friday afternoon at Slidell Memorial Hospital. Born on September 16, 1954, at Southern Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, Peggy was the oldest of six children to Wesley Leroy and Myrtle Mae Haas of Kiln, MS. Intelligent and ambitious, Peggy lived a very interesting life. Graduating from Hancock High School in 1972, she attended business school for two years before opening and operating a dress shop in Waveland. In June of 1976, Peggy married Andy Ladner of White Cypress at Annunciation Catholic Church in Kiln. Continuing with her entrepreneurial spirit, Peggy closed her dress shop in 1979 and took over her mother’s store, Kiln Supermarket, following her mother’s death. She then operated the store for more than two decades. Peggy also enjoyed working with children and teaching, so after selling the store in the early 2000s, she decided to become a substitute teacher for Hancock County Schools. In her efforts to do all she could for children’s education, Peggy served on the Hancock County and the Diocese of Biloxi Catholic School Boards, including being an appointed member of the National Catholic Education Association Executive Council. Peggy’s strong Catholic faith, love for her family, and larger than life personality defined who she was. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and a trusted friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all whose life she touched. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley L. & Myrtle Haas, and her brother, David “Big Dave” Haas. Left to cherish her memories are: her husband of 45 years, Andy; her three sons, Drew (Alaina), Alex, and Adam (Kristen); two sisters, Gina Larsen and Mary Ann (E.J.) Richards, with two brothers Stevie (Mabel) and Kevin (Lisa) Haas. She leaves a legacy of 9 grandchildren: Alex, Andrew, Aubrey, Stephen, John Paul, August, Matthew, Luke, and Asher, with countless extended family and friends, and so many customers through the years. Her final wishes, being honored by her family, were to be cremated. Services will be held Thursday, January 20th at Annunciation Catholic Church in Kiln, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by the funeral Mass at 12:00 PM. Afterward, Peggy will be laid to rest at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church in the White Cypress community. In lieu of flowers, the Ladner family asks that donations be made to the Annunciation Catholic Church “Raising the Steeple Fund”. Contact Info: Annunciation Catholic Church, 5370 Kiln Delisle Rd, Kiln, MS 39556, 228-255-1800. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Ladner family in their time of grief and asks everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Obituaries are $75, which includes a photograph, and must be paid prior to printing. The deadline to submit obituaries for Wednesday's paper is the Monday before at 5 p.m. For more information, contact our staff at 228-467-5474.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.