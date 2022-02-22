Paulette Louise Breland, 76, of Kiln, MS passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Kiln, MS.
She was a wonderful and loving mother, step-mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis J. Fernandez, Jr.; second husband, Donald Breland; son, Louis P. Fernandez and parents, Robert and Lois Henry Glass.
She is survived by her son, Paul Fernandez of Kiln, MS; sister, Charlotte Call of Metairie, LA; grandson, Logan Fernandez of Kiln, MS; two granddaughters, Montana Fernandez of Converse, TX and Emily Kothman of Kiln, MS; and step-son, Greg Kothman also of Kiln, MS.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of Southern Hospice.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paulette Louise Breland.
