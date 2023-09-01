Paulette J. “MIMI” Hagwood, also known as “Bean”, passed away peace-fully at the young age of 70 on August 26, 2023. She was a loving compan-ion, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the daughter of Leon Hagwood, Sr. and Barbara Hagwood. Having been born in England (where her father was stationed while serving in the U.S. Army) she had dual citizenship in the United Kingdom and the United States. In the community where she lived with her family, Paulette was the first baby born after Queen Elizabeth was crowned. She was recognized and honored in England.
She was raised in the United States in Gulfport where she attended Bayou View Elementary, Bayou View Junior High and Gulfport East. Paulette was a longtime employee of Harrah’s Gulf Coast where she retired from Grand Casino Biloxi after 25 years of employment as a Revenue Auditor.
She has been a beloved member of the community of Waveland for the last 21 years with her longtime companion, David A. Garcia Sr. Paulette was active in numerous community projects and festivities over the years. Pau-lette and Raquel organized the first Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Coleman Avenue in Waveland in 2011, which continues to draw large crowds annu-ally.
Paulette loved traveling, animals and reading her books. She had a kind heart and was a spunky, beautiful soul who adored her family and friends. She was cherished by all who knew her and made a lasting impression. She will be missed immensely by her loved ones and friends.
Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Hagwood, Sr. and Barbara Hagwood. She is survived by her children, Jim Stockard, Tonya Munghia (David), Cheryl Robbins (Jeff), and the son of her longtime com-panion, David Garcia, Jr. (Katie). Paulette is also survived by her siblings, Diane Douglas, (Charlie) Joey Hagwood (Donna), Leon Hagwood Jr., Brenda Bingham (George) and Brian Hagwood; grandchildren, Chelsea Williams, Hannah Munghia, Taylor Munghia, Cameron, Olivia, Clark, Gideon, Piper and Henry; and her great-grandchildren, Ellie, Everleigh and Tripp.
The family would like to give special thanks to Gentiva Hospice who took great care of Paulette during her time of need.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness during this time of private bereavement.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 9 at Riemann Family Funer-al Home located at 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS 39503 as fol-lows: Family 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friends and loved ones from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to start at 11:00. Services will be officiated by Reverend Joey Hagwood. Graveside services will immediately proceed at the Waveland Cemetery located on Dufour Road in Waveland. Graveside services will be performed by Father Jacob Smith, of St. Clare Catholic Church, with a refreshment’s reception afterwards at St. Clare Catholic Church Parish Hall 236 S. Beach Boulevard, Waveland. Enter through the Eastside stairs entrance.
