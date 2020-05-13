Paulette Henley

Paulette Ann Hall Henley, age 73, of Kiln, MS, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 20, 1947, to SFC Adolph R. “Johnny” Hall and Mary “Lillian” Hall. Since she was the daughter of a Sergeant First Class of the Army, she was able to travel different states as a child and receive a well-rounded education. She began school in Alaska, received education in North Carolina, and graduated third in her high school graduating class at Hancock North Central High School.
She had the highest score on the Mississippi Betty Crocker Home Economics Skills Test for years in addition to earning the Betty Crocker Award. She completed a bookkeeping certification at Pearl River Community College. Paulette, a selfless, strong willed, compassionate, intelligent woman who dedicated her life to her family, to the Catholic faith, and to her work, was a secretary at Henley Timber Company and Henley Construction, formally Kiln Trucking, INC. and a homemaker who loved to cook for her family and who enjoyed family gatherings for holidays and special occasions. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Kiln, MS. Furthermore, she loved to learn and to read and always wanted to write children’s books. On October 22, 1966, she married Charles William Henley, and together they had five children: Paul Henley, husband of Judy Henley; Janet Henley Tomasich, wife of Henry Tomasich; Russell Henley, husband of Regina Henley; Daniel Henley; and Jonathan Henley. She has five grandchildren: Sandra Tomasich, Austin Henley, William Henley, Samana Henley, and Henry "Allen" Tomasich. She has one great grandchild, Braxton Charles Henley. She is survived by her children; their spouses, her grandchildren; her great grandchild; and her siblings Nancy Manlove, wife of Jim Manlove of Galveston, TX; Donna Lossett, wife of Ira Lossett of Picayune, MS; Kay Lovelace Palombo, wife of Michael “Mike” Palombo of Kiln, MS; Chief David Roy Hall US Navy of San Diego, CA; Lisa Ladner, wife of Jacob “JV” Ladner of Lakeshore, MS; her brother-in-law, Michael “Mike” Henley of Kiln, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Henley; her father, SFC Adolph R. “Johnny” Hall; her mother, Mary “Lillian” Hall; her grandparents Amos Hall, Bertha Wetherhorn Hall, Jesse Anthony Lott, Sr., Clara Lizana Lott; one uncle, Jesse Anthony Lott, Jr.; two of her sisters, Mary Ellen Hall Bilbo and Johnnie Margaret Hall; her father-in-law, William “Billy” Henley; her mother-in-law, Eunice Henley; and her sister-in-law, Deborah Henley. The family would like to thank each one of her caregivers and Dr. Crittenden.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. for family and from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. for family and friends at Faith Assembly of God, which is located at 18701 Hwy 43 in Kiln, MS. Pastor Steven Lance will officiate the service. Father Sebastian Thekkedtah of Annunciation Catholic Church and Pastor Steven Lance of Faith Assembly of God will officiate the graveside service. Burial will be in Bayou Coco Cemetery in Kiln, MS, following church service, under the direction of Trinity Funeral Services. Flowers for Paulette Ann Hall Henley’s services need to be delivered to Faith of Assembly of God. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Paulette and ask that you keep her family in your prayers during this difficult time.
