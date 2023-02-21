Paul W. Labbe’, 65, of New Orleans passed away peacefully on November the first, 2022. He was surrounded by his loved ones.
Paul was a Master Craftsman, woodworker and carpenter.
Though born in Louisiana, he spent many years on the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he enjoyed his love of the water, boating, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceeded in death by his parents,Paul W. Labbe’,SR. and Kashleen Mary Labbe’.
He is survived by his two daughters, Christine Labbe’ of New Orleans and Randi Legendre and granddaughter Stella Legendre of Mandeville, Louisiana.
