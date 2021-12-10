Paul Raymond Robinson, age 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family on November 10 in Oxford, Mississippi.
Paul was born July 6, 1931 in New Castle Indiana. He graduated from New Castle High School in 1949, and attended college at New Mexico Western and Purdue University prior to enlisting in the Army and serving in combat during the Korean War. After returning back to his native Indiana he was invited by his aunt, Maude Beattie of Gulfport, MS, to come down and visit for some well deserved R and R. In September 1955 he took her up on the invitation and headed South to the Mississippi coast. While there, a random sighting of a pretty girl, Patsy Horne, getting off the city bus in Gulfport led to a blind date arranged by his aunt. That resulted in their marriage in December and their union lasted over 61 years until her passing in 2017.
Paul completed his degree at the University of Southern Mississippi under the G. I. Bill, and graduated with honors in Accounting. He and Patsy made their home in Jackson and later Canton, MS and raised three children. He worked for the IRS and several state agencies prior to opening a Goodyear Tire Dealership in 1974. He also served a term as President of the Mississippi Tire Dealers Association. After 25 years they sold the business, and retired to the Gulf Coast in 1998. They spent their early retirement years on the water in Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian, MS until they were hit by Hurricane Katrina. They rebuilt and decided to relocate further inland and found a new home in Cullman, Al. They enjoyed many years together with new friends from their church and community.
Paul loved being on the water, exercising, his New Orleans Saints and most of all his wife, Patsy. In his last year he frequently remarked that he missed her and was ready to be with her. He was a kind and generous man, and remained in excellent health with sharp mental acuity until the very end.
He was preceded in death by Patsy Robinson, his beloved wife of 61 years. He is survived by three children, John (Kaye) of Oxford, MS, Ann Robinson Kelly of Pass Christian, MS and James of Birmingham, AL; seven grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held graveside at a future date. .
