Paul Jamie Farve of Shoreline Park in Bay St Louis, MS passed away on Wednesday, April 27,2022 at the age of 33.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, David and Joyce Adams, his maternal grandmother, Susan Farve and his grandfather, Jeff Reilly, Sr.
Paul is survived by his parents, Paula and Jeff Reilly, Jr., and Jamie Adams; his sister, Carley Farve (Nicholas); his brother, Jeremy Billings (Francisca); his maternal grandfather Gerald Farve, Sr.; grandmother, Dot Reilly; his godparents, Tammy Peterson (Chad) and Sam Schoonmaker (Amy). He is also survived by his uncles, Scott Scarborough, Gerald Farve, Jr. (Mika), Shane Adams (Star) Davy Adams, Jr; his aunts, April Bourgeois (Kevin), Brandy Necaise (Scott), Christie Forrest (Vance), Robin Champagne (Boogie); and a large family of cousins and friends.
Paul loved being on the water fishing, shrimping, and oystering. He also loved his dog, Junior. Paul will be missed by everyone that loved him.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St Louis, MS and the visitation will begin at 10:00 am until service time. Burial will follow in St Mary’s Cemetery, Bay St Louis, MS.
The funeral procession will follow Beach Blvd to the cemetery so Paul can be by the water one last time.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Highway 90, Waveland, MS is serving the family.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
