Paul J. Burkett, Jr.
“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:” - Ecc. 3:1
Funeral services for Paul J. Burkett, Jr. 82, of Picayune, MS (Catahoula Community) will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Little Providence Baptist Church at 12 Noon. Rev. Gary Hall will officiate at the service. Rev. Kevin R. Hart is Pastor.
Paul J. Burkett, Jr. was born on August 18, 1936 to the late Paul D. Burkett, Sr. and Pearlean Burkett in Prentiss, MS.
On May 6, 1960, Paul united in holy matrimony with his soulmate, Evelyn Magee Burkett. They were blessed with six beautiful children. In 1963, they relocated to Pontiac Michigan where he was employed for 30 years with General Motors. He retired in 1996, then returned to his home state of Mississippi. Paul joined Little Providence Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. McSwain. He was later ordained as a Deacon and served faithfully under the leadership of Rev. Kevin Hart.
On Friday, August 16, 2019, Paul J. Burkett, Jr. entered into a deep peaceful rest.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 beautiful years, Evelyn Burkett; one daughter, Paulette Burkett; two brothers, Andrew and Thomas Burkett; two sisters-in-law, Dessie Ree Stubbs and Martha Ree Williams; two brothers-in-law, J.L. Stubbs, and Hilton Williams, Sr.
He leaves to mourn: four children, one devoted daughter, Audrey Ann Burkett, of LaVergne, TN; three loving sons, Oliver Lynnell Burkett, Darrell Lee (Delois) Burkett, both of Pontiac, MI; and Calvin Brent, Sr.of Louisville, KY; two step-children, Carl Donnell Magee, Janice Melinda Magee, both of Picayune, MS; four sisters, Willie Bee Magee, Annie Bee Kirksey, Earlean (Syvoid) Transou, and Corine Burkett; two brothers, Willie J. Burkett, Milton (Liz) Burkett; one sister-in-law, Angela Pittman, of Picayune, MS; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the Picayune Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.
