Patsy Outlaw Robertson
Patsy Outlaw Robertson, 86, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
Patsy was a retired bank loan officer. After retirement, she enjoyed the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She was involved in many social activities in Diamondhead. She was the 2016 Queen of Olympus and 2018 Hancock County Senior Prom Queen. Patsy will be sadly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James M. Outlaw, Sr. and second husband, James R. Robertson, Sr.
Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim & Donna Outlaw, Jr. of Ridgeland, MS; two grandchildren, Owenne Outlaw-George and Jonas Outlaw (Lacey); and five great-grandchildren.
The family received guests from 10:00 am until noon Friday, October 4, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS. The Interment will be private at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to a charity of their choice.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
