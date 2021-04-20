Patrick Johnston Kearney, 45, of Waveland, MS passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Patrick had a huge heart, he was always selfless, he had a passion for family, helping other people, and for life. He was a wonderful and loving father, son, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was survived by his parents, William & Ann Lawton Kearney of Waveland, MS; son, Evan Patrick Kearney of San Antonio, TX; step- daughter, Jade Morrow of Slidell, LA; two brothers, William "Bill" Kearney (Jody) of Draper, UT; and Charles Kearney (Germaine) of Bay St. Louis, MS; and four nieces & nephews, Madi, William, Avery, and Chase Kearney.
A service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Complete the Printable Donation Form and mail it and your donation to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
