Patricia Saik
Patricia Elizabeth Saik, 72, a long-time Bay St. Louis resident who was active in many community groups, died December 15 at her home on Third Street. She was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in September and began hospice treatment soon afterwards.
She was born and raised in Hammond, Louisiana, where her Lebanese-American family was prominent in business, real estate, and civic affairs. Her father, the late Saleem “Sam” Saik, and her younger sister, Debora Saik, both served as mayors of the city. Mr. Saik was the first Lebanese-American mayor of Hammond and Debora Saik (then Debora Pope) was the first woman mayor of the city. Ms. Saik was educated at the Lab School of Southeastern Louisiana University, attending from kindergarten through high school. She was an honor student and also the winner of several beauty pageants. She attended the University of Alabama, where she enrolled in the College of Commerce & Business Administration, one of the few women students in that era. She majored in marketing and was named the department’s top student in her senior year. Other honors included Who’s Who in American Colleges, Mortar Board, and the dean’s list. She attended law school, also at Alabama, and was one of only nine women in her freshman class. She graduated in 1974, ranked at the top the class.
Her outstanding law school record led to a clerkship with the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit, in New Orleans. Afterwards she was briefly in private practice before joining the U.S. Department of Labor, first in Nashville, Tenn., then moved to headquarters in Washington, D.C. Ms. Saik specialized in wage and hour law, investigating and prosecuting violations of federal laws protecting workers and workplace conditions.
When Ms. Saik left the Department of Labor and settled in Bay St. Louis, she elected to become a single practitioner, rather than joining a law firm. Her area of expertise was writing appeals, in both civil and criminal law.
Always an advocate for civil rights and women’s rights, Ms. Saik was involved in early feminist groups in college and law school and did volunteer work for causes she supported throughout her career. She was a member of the Louisiana and District of Columbia Bar Associations.
Hurricane Katrina completely destroyed her home on the Jourdan River,
although she had safely evacuated. A rental house she owned in the Fourth Ward, at Third and Ballentine streets, was severely damaged in the storm, but standing. Ms. Saik restored that house and lived there the rest of her life. After Katrina, she cut back on her law practice, finally retiring. She filled her life with friends, travel, and her Bay St. Louis community. Her volunteer activities included serving on the board of the Bay St. Louis Little Theater, trapping feral cats for treatment, lending a hand at events like Second Saturday, donating her photographs for fundraisers, and helping anyone who crossed her path. She was involved in the founding of Friends of the Animals, which eventually became the major focus of her volunteering, both through hands-on and financial.
Another big part of her Bay St Louis life was writing for Shoofly Magazine, which began life as a lively neighborhood digital newsletter, The Fourth Ward Cleaver.
A lifelong devotee of travel, Ms. Saik’s adventurous explorations of the world increased with every decade. She loved visiting new places, whether an unknown corner of the United States or abroad. She spent time in Morocco, her visits enhanced by former Bay St. Louis resident Lori Gordon, travelled to Venice for Carnaval, and traveled through Latin America, Turkey, Italy, the British Isles, Africa, and Asia. She was sometimes by herself, sometimes with friends, but always looking for connections to people and places. She was never just a sightseer. She traveled to learn and to know the world better.
Ms. Saik was known for her eye for style and color. Her dress was a source of wonder and admiration. She mixed colors, fabrics, new and vintage, handmade and off-the-rack with an originality that seemed to effortlessly renew itself. She liked to point out her family’s long history in retailing and would talk of “maybe someday” having a shop of her own. She did work part-time at the Quarter Moon gallery and for a while had a booth at a local antique mall.
She loved rugs perhaps above all other material objects and brought them back from her travels.
In her illness Ms. Saik was supported by a huge and devoted network of friends in Bay St. Louis, Hammond, and New Orleans. Other friends from distant places streamed into town to see her, to help out, and finally, to say goodbye. Susan Cheramie Danos, a former Louisianan living in Tucson, Arizona, left behind her wife and full life to care for Ms. Saik as her condition worsened. As her primary caregiver Susan oversaw meals, housekeeping, medication, coordinated hospice visits, communicated with the huge FOP (Friends of Pat/Patti) network, and ensured there was order and calm in her friend’s daily life. Patricia Saik died quietly, in the home she loved, with her friends and family and beloved cats near. She died as she had lived, with grace, courage, and integrity.
Ms. Saik is survived by her devoted sister, Debora Katherine Saik of Hammond. Their younger sister, Denise Marie Saik, died in 2009. She is also survived by her beloved cousins, Janis McCormick, New Orleans, and John Samaha, Baton Rouge. She leaves behind a multitude of friends, whose lives were enriched beyond measure by her love and friendship.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 21, at 11 a.m., Greenlawn Cemetery, 1005 Western Avenue, in Hammond. Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond is in charge of arrangements. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis assisted with local logistics.
A celebration of Patricia Saik’s life will be held at a later date in Bay St. Louis.
Donations to Ms. Saik’s memory may be made to two causes close to her heart, Friends of the Animals in Bay St. Louis (www.friendsoftheanimalshelter.org), and Mississippi Public Radio (www.mpbfoundation.org).
