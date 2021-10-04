Patricia Poolson Pitalo, age 84, passed away on September 30, 2021. Patricia, or “Pokey” as her friends called her, was born in Bay St. Louis, MS, on November 15, 1936 to Charles B. Poolson and Bernice C. Poolson. Patricia graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1955. She married Anthony “Buddy” Pitalo, Jr. on July 21, 1957 and was his loving wife for fifty-nine years until he passed in 2017. Patricia was a devout member of the Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church all her life. Patricia’s first job was at the telephone company, but she went on to work for the Bay-Waveland School District for 32 years. She handled their payroll for many years, as well as at the Silver Slipper Casino after she retired. During this time, she and her husband were co-proprietors of Bud’s Catfish House for ten years. Once the restaurant was sold in 2006, Pat and Buddy dedicated their time to traveling and spending time with grand-children and eventually great grand-children. “Mimi” never hesitated to baby-sit or attend sporting events just to spend time with them all. Her family was her priority, but this also included her church family. Patricia was a member of the Rabboni Ministry of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church since its inception in 1988. She was a group leader for quite some time and enjoyed collecting donations and serving other members of the Church in their time of need. Her other interests included being a member of the St. Joseph’s Academy Alumnae. She served on a committee of eight who worked diligently to solicit and collect funds in order to establish a St. Joseph’s Academy memorial marker in honor of her alma mater. Patricia was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Anthony G. Pitalo, Jr.; her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Charles B. Poolson; and her brothers, Francis “Jerry” Poolson and Charles “Blackie” Poolson. She is survived by her children, Catherine R. Pitalo, Donald A. Pitalo (Carolyn), David C. Pitalo (Cathy), and Cynthia P. Wasilenko (Clayton); and her sister, Audrey “Pnut” Mader. She was a loving grandmother to her grand-children, Courtney P. Rich (John), Moira Nix-Chester (Shane), Anthony Pitalo, Allyson Pitalo, Ryan Pitalo, Caroline Pitalo, Hannah PItalo, and Abbie Sawyer. Patricia was also blessed to have eight great grand-children, Dominique, Cayler Ann, Jayden, Beckam, Harley, Lawson, Skylar, and Brynn. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Seashore Highlands and Notre Dame Hospice. They would also like to thank her home caregivers Danielle Harris, Ciara Allen, Tammy Allen, Dorothy Todd, Tracy Buchanan, and Sharon Antoine. Visitation was held at 11:00 am at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home with Mass that followed at 12:00 pm at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church on October 4, 2021. A private burial service will be held later in the week. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
